ATLANTA _ It looked like White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez would get out of the first inning Saturday against the Braves surrendering only one run when Tyler Flowers hit an infield chopper.
Instead the ball bounced high off the third-base bag, giving Flowers just enough time to beat Yoan Moncada's throw to first.
A run scored on the strange play. It also was the first of four consecutive hits that knocked Lopez out of the game.
Lopez allowed six runs on six hits in two-thirds of an inning as the Braves clobbered the Sox, 11-5, in front of 36,664 at SunTrust Park.
The Sox dropped their fifth straight and allowed at least 10 runs for the third consecutive game.
Lopez had been one of the more reliable pitchers for the Sox in the second half. He had a 2.82 ERA in his first nine starts since the All-Star break, including five no-hit innings Sunday against the Rangers.
Saturday's outing was a different story.
Lopez surrendered four singles and two doubles. Pitcher Dallas Keuchel drove in two with a single to end Lopez's day.
It was the seventh time this season Lopez has allowed at least six runs.
The Sox got within 7-5 after scoring three runs in the seventh. Eloy Jimenez, who went 3 for 5, had an RBI single in the inning.
The Braves put the game out of reach with three runs in seventh.
