WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of Eastern Washington, including the Wenatchee area.
NWS Meteorologist Rebecca Cheatham said to expect gusts of up to 60 mph this afternoon and evening.
“There is a high-wind warning between 4 and 8 p.m. We have a really sharp cold front coming through mixing up with heavier winds. Before that, we will still have some high winds but not quite as high,” Cheatham said this morning. “We’re expecting gusts between 50 to 60 mph. Some models show even higher but we’re thinking most of the gusts will be between 50 to 60 mph.”
Wind speeds as high as 60 mph can cause widespread power outages, tree damage and treacherous driving conditions, especially for bigger vehicles.
“Avoid downed power lines. Expect downed trees. Secure any objects outside, trash cans, lawn furniture, yard decorations,” Cheatham said. “If you live in an area that is power outage prone, now would be a good time to get some fuel for the generator.”
Cheatham said wind events like this are becoming more common.
“At least once a year, we’ll have a wind event like this,” she said. “I would say this is more common than the once-a-year events.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.