EAST WENATCHEE — If a police officer comes across a community member in immediate need, they can now buy them clothes, food, lodging, or anything else that would improve their circumstances — without spending a dime out of their own pocket.
On Tuesday night, the East Wenatchee City Council voted to approve an agreement with Wenatchee and BlueBridge Alliance, a nonprofit organization that supports community policing efforts.
BlueBridge provides technology, training, and guidelines that allow police departments to equip their officers with debit cards to give immediate relief and material support to community members in need. Wenatchee and East Wenatchee will operate a joint Wenatchee Valley chapter. Sgt. Nathan Hahn of Wenatchee and Sgt. Karsten Garcia of East Wenatchee will lead the initiative.
Each city will have six debit cards, handled by the sergeants in each city’s police department. The debit cards are capped at $100 each and funded through a pool of community donations that will be shared by both cities. BlueBridge recoups an administrative fee, capped at 15% of donations, from this pool as well.
Garcia described an officer using one of the debit cards to buy a homeless community member new clothing or food as an example of the relief the program can provide. Another example he gave was of an officer paying for a victim of domestic violence to stay in a hotel for a night to escape their abusive situation.
East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson said the two cities have partnered together because of the significant community overlap.
“The logic behind it is that, then, we’re not out competing for donations,” he said. “We both deal with the same people on both sides of the river.”
Johnson said the BlueBridge program will also benefit police officers who want to help their community. Previously, if officers wanted to provide immediate aid, they would have to pay out of their own pockets with no way to be reimbursed, something Johnson himself has done in the past.
“There’s only so many times an officer can do that,” he said. “They can’t do that night after night. They don’t have the personal resources.”
The Wenatchee Valley chapter is one of seven enrolled in the BlueBridge pilot program. It is the only joint chapter in the program. BlueBridge has also partnered with the police departments of Pullman, Moses Lake, Kirkland, Kent, Tacoma, and the Suquamish Tribe.
“To me, this is the epitome of community policing,” East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said.