DAVIE, Fla. _ Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores knew there was going to be some hardships, leading the franchise through its extensive transition and rebuilding process.
But Sunday's season opener, a franchise-worst 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in his head coaching debut, offered Flores and the Dolphins a rude awakening.
Flores, speaking Monday after the defeat, vowed to help the Dolphins improve during his first season despite apparent flaws with the team's coaching, personnel, game planning and overall execution to begin the season.
"There's pain every season for every team ... We've got to be able to deal with that, stand up to it, not make excuses, not point fingers, not feel sorry for ourselves," Flores said on Monday.
"(We) got to get back up, go back to work, fight another day, try to improve and get better and help this team win. That's the goal for every team and specifically ours, that's the message I said to the team."
Flores said he had conversations with team owner Steve Ross and general manager Chris Grier following the game _ conversations he prefers to remain private.
But when Ross insisted before hiring Flores that there would be pain in this process, Flores may not have expected an outcome like the Dolphins saw against the Ravens.
Under Flores' leadership, the Dolphins opened the NFL's 100th season with one of their worst performances _ largest margin of defeat, most yards allowed and most points surrendered in a home game _ in the franchise's 53-year history.
And, they face the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2.
"Obviously, being a defensive coach, you never want to see a performance like that," said Flores, who was hired away from New England as the Patriots' defensive play-caller to coach the Dolphins.
"But, as a total team, we're not going to wallow in (Sunday). We've got to turn this thing around. We've (got) a long season ahead of us. There's a lot, a lot of football left.
"That's not how we want to play _ ever. That's the goal," Flores added.
Flores did see some positives in the loss: He said his offensive line "played well in spurts." He was impressed with rookie receiver Preston Williams despite a dropped touchdown in the end zone early in the second quarter. He praised quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for making some plays. And he lauded veteran safety/special teamer Walt Aikens for his "energy and maximum effort the entire game."
"There was a lot of things that happened in the game. Looking back and watching the film, if we can correct those things, we'll be in a lot better shape," Flores said.
"There's a lot there that's correctable just from a pure fundamentals and technique standpoint. If we get that done, we'll be better."
While Flores wants his coaches and players to let their defeat sink in, he quickly wants to address glaring issues that affected his team in the opener.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and rookie receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown _ both South Florida natives _ exposed the Dolphins defense, which was often out of position throughout the game.
The Ravens were more physical than the Dolphins.
And Miami's offense _ working out kinks of its own like starting two new offensive linemen less than 10 days after they joined the team _ could barely keep pace.
"Obviously I didn't do a good enough job getting this team prepared to play, but there were definitely some things we could do better as a team in all three phases and we'll be better," Flores said. "We'll get better."
The Dolphins hope to turn their season around, and quickly, before Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Flores has no time to look back and reminisce about his 15 years in New England this week.
"The personal connections are what they are. There (are) a lot of people within that organization that I know, that I have great relationships with, but my focus right now is on the Miami Dolphins," Flores said.
