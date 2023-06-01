U.S. Supreme Court gives boost to whistleblowers in drug pricing case
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday gave a boost to whistleblowers in their bid to revive lawsuits accusing pharmacy operators of knowingly overbilling government health insurance programs for prescription drugs at taxpayers' expense.
The justices in a 9-0 decision threw out a lower court's ruling that said the pharmacies could not be held responsible for fraud in whistleblower cases pursued against Safeway Inc, owned by Albertsons Companies Inc, and SuperValu Inc, part of United Natural Foods Inc.
At issue was whether companies can avoid liability for fraud by showing that an "objectively reasonable" reading of the law supported their conduct - regardless of whether they truly believed that interpretation at the time of their alleged wrongdoing.
US Supreme Court hands defeat to organized labor in truckers strike case
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt another setback to organized labor by making it easier for employers to sue over strikes that cause property destruction in a ruling siding with a concrete business in Washington state that sued the union representing its truck drivers after a work stoppage.
The 8-1 decision overturned a lower court's ruling that said the lawsuit filed by Glacier Northwest Inc, which sells and delivers ready-mix concrete, against a local affiliate of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters was preempted by a U.S. law called the National Labor Relations Act. Glacier Northwest is a unit of Japan-based Taiheiyo Cement Corp.
Glacier Northwest filed a lawsuit in Washington state court accusing the union of intentional property destruction during a 2017 strike.
A group of drivers went on strike while their mixing trucks were filled with concrete. Although the drivers kept their mixing drums rotating to delay the concrete from hardening and damaging the vehicles, the company was forced to discard the unused product at a financial loss.
The Washington state Supreme Court in 2021 ruled that the company's claims were preempted by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), saying the company's loss of concrete was incidental to a strike that could be considered arguably protected under federal labor law.
Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who wrote the ruling, said the union's actions had not only destroyed the concrete but had also "posed a risk of foreseeable, aggravated and imminent harm to Glacier's trucks."
"Because the union took affirmative steps to endanger Glacier's property rather than reasonable precautions to mitigate that risk, the NLRA does not arguably protect its conduct," Barrett wrote.
— John Kruzel, Reuters
Pentagon buys Starlink for Ukraine
WASHINGTON — Starlink, the satellite communications service started by billionaire Elon Musk, now has a Department of Defense contract to buy those satellite services for Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.
"We continue to work with a range of global partners to ensure Ukraine has the resilient satellite and communication capabilities they need. Satellite communications constitute a vital layer in Ukraine's overall communications network and the department contracts with Starlink for services of this type," the statement said.
— Mike Stone, Reuters
AstraZeneca drug combo gets US nod to treat a type of prostate cancer
AstraZeneca said on Thursday that a combination of its cancer drug Lynparza and abiraterone has been approved in the United States for the treatment of BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
The company said the combination treatment reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 76% compared with usage of abiraterone alone.
— Aby Jose Koilparambil, Reuters
Russia says U.S. accessed thousands of Apple phones in spy plot
MOSCOW — Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had uncovered a U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) plot using previously unknown malware to access specially made so-called backdoor vulnerabilities in Apple phones.
The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said several thousand Apple phones had been infected, including those of domestic Russian subscribers.
Neither Apple nor the NSA immediately responded to emailed requests for comment.
The Russian spy agency also said telephones belonging to foreign diplomats based in Russia and the former Soviet Union, including those from Israel, Syria, China and NATO members, had been targeted.
"The FSB has uncovered an intelligence action of the American special services using Apple mobile devices," the FSB said in a statement.
— Guy Faulconbridge, Reuters
US labor market still tight as weekly jobless claims edge up
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased modestly last week, pointing to continued labor market tightness that could push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated.
Labor market resilience was underscored by other data on Thursday showing private payrolls increased more than expected in May, boosted by hiring in the leisure and hospitality industry as well as the natural resources and construction sectors.
Demand has remained strong despite 500 basis points worth of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve since March 2022, when the U.S. central bank embarked on its fastest monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s.
"Labor market conditions are still tight," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "While we expect the Fed to leave rates steady at its upcoming meeting, a more sustained loosening of labor market conditions is needed to keep rate hikes permanently off the table."
— Lucia Mutikani, Reuters
Ukraine wants 'clear' decision on NATO future at July
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Kyiv wanted to receive a "clear" decision on its future in the NATO military alliance when the bloc's leaders meet in Vilnius in July.
At a summit of over 40 European leaders in Moldova, he also said he wanted progress on Ukraine's path to the European Union, which Kyiv applied to join last year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
"This year is for decisions. In summer in Vilnius at the NATO summit the clear invitation to the members of Ukraine is needed and the security guarantees on the way to NATO membership are needed," Zelenskiy said.
"In (autumn), on our accession to the EU a clear, positive decision is needed. And we are also preparing for a Peace Summit, which will guide the world to jointly implement the peace formula," he said.
— Olena Harmash, Reuters
More Oath Keepers convicted of sedition in US Capitol attack face sentencing
WASHINGTON — Two more members of the far-right Oath Keepers militant group are set to be sentenced on Thursday for seditious conspiracy and other crimes arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters.
Federal prosecutors are asking U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to sentence Roberto Minuta and Edward Vallejo to 17 years in prison each after they were convicted in January alongside two other Oath Keepers members.
If the judge follows that recommendation, those would be the second-longest sentences for any of the 1,000-plus people charged in the Capitol attack that was intended to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's November 2020 election victory over the Republican Trump.
— Sarah N. Lynch, Reuters