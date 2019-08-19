LONDON _ British Prince Andrew has rejected any involvement in alleged sex crimes by the late U.S. billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
Epstein's death on Aug. 10 in his New York prison cell has been ruled a suicide.
He was due to face trial on child sex-trafficking charges.
"The Duke of York (Andrew) has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes," said a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday night.
"His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent," it read.
The statement came after British newspaper The Daily Mail released a video said to be of Andrew in 2010 at Epstein's property, waving goodbye to a young woman.
Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 in Florida to child prostitution charges and was given a prison sentence.
He was later accused of abusing more than 20 women, one of whom also said she was forced to have sex with Andrew several times.
Buckingham Palace has denied the accusations against the prince.
Epstein was arrested last month at an airport after returning from France.
