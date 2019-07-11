LONDON _ Three Iranian ships tried to "impede the passage" of a British oil tanker as it travelled through the Strait of Hormuz last week, the Defense Ministry in London confirmed Thursday.
The incident heightens tensions in the strategic waters near the Gulf, which is a vital global oil shipping route, and comes as Iran and the U.S. are locked in a standoff over the 2015 nuclear accord that Washington pulled out of last year.
The British Royal Navy's HMS Montrose fended off the interception by moving in between the Iranian ships and the commercial vessel known as the British Heritage, the Defense Ministry said.
"HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away," a spokesman said.
Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt said later that the British warship had "ensured the safe passage" of the British Heritage.
"The UK government is concerned by this action and we urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation," Mordaunt said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rejected the British claims, telling Iranian news agency Fars: "The aim of such worthless insinuations is simply to provoke tension."
Farhan Haq, spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, urged all sides to "avoid any escalation and to exercise maximum restraint."
Guterres has "made it clear that any new confrontation in the region would be a catastrophe and we are hoping that all of the nations will take steps to avoid that," Haq said.
The British Heritage is a Suezmax oil super-tanker owned by BP, making it one of "the largest tankers able to transit the Suez Canal in a laden condition," according to the oil giant.
"While we are not commenting on these events, we thank the Royal Navy for their support," a BP spokeswoman told dpa by phone when asked about the incident.
President Hassan Rouhani was quoted by state media Wednesday as vowing that there would be "repercussions" for Britain's seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar last week.
Police in Gibraltar confirmed Thursday that officers had arrested the captain and chief officer of the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, which was impounded off the British-controlled territory for suspected breach of EU sanctions against Syria.
The arrests followed "a protracted search of the vessel, where documents and electronic devices have been seized and examined," the police said.
Shipping monitoring service Lloyd's List reported Tuesday that the British Heritage had "diverted and failed to load its 140,000 tonne cargo of crude at Basrah, Iraq, as planned on July 4 _ the day Grace 1 was intercepted off Gibraltar."
U.S. media earlier quoted sources as saying said the British tanker was threatened by armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats and the incident was filmed by a U.S. aircraft overhead.
Washington has accused Tehran of being behind a series of recent attacks against commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.
Last month, President Donald Trump claimed he came close to ordering an airstrike in retaliation against Iran for shooting down a U.S. spy drone near the Strait.
