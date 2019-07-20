LONDON _ British Airways on Saturday abruptly suspended all flights to Cairo for seven days, with the airline citing unspecified security concerns.
The safety of passengers and crew was the airline's top priority, a British Airways spokeswoman said, without giving details about the security issue that prompted the cancellations.
Passengers who still wanted to travel to Cairo would be rebooked on other airlines, British Airways said.
German airline Lufthansa said it canceled flights to the Egyptian capital on Saturday while an evaluation of the situation was taking place, but said later that normal flights would resume on Sunday.
In its updated travel warning for Egypt, the British Foreign Office refers to the British Airways cancellations and points to an increased terrorism risk for air traffic.
The office warns against non-essential travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, where in 2015 a bomb exploded on Russian passenger jet shortly after take-off, killing all 224 people on board.
The bombing, which was claimed by the Islamic State terrorist organization, prompted multiple countries to cancel flights to the Red Sea resort town.
