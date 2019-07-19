LONDON _ The British Foreign Office has confirmed that a second naval vessel has been seized in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Friday he was "extremely concerned" by the incident, the latest in weeks of tensions centered on the key shipping lane in the gulf.
Earlier Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had captured a British oil tanker in the strait, alleging that the vessel had violated international law. The ship's operator confirmed that incident and was working to contact the crew.
Tensions between Iran and Britain have spiked since an Iranian oil tanker was seized off Gibraltar for allegedly violating sanctions against Syria on July 4. Britain later accused Iran of harassing a British ship in the gulf.
Iranian forces also have had numerous run-ins with the U.S. military in the region.
