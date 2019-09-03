LONDON _ British lawmakers held a crucial emergency debate late Tuesday on whether parliament will be allowed to rule out a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the country must leave the European Union with or without a deal.
John Bercow, the speaker of parliament's elected main house, the Commons, allowed the debate on a cross-party bid to take control of the parliamentary process, despite objections from Johnson's government.
The lawmakers were expected to vote late Tuesday night on grabbing hold of the process, which in turn would allow them to submit, debate and vote Wednesday on legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
Johnson lost his majority in parliament earlier Tuesday after pro-EU lawmaker Phillip Lee left the Conservatives for the opposition Liberal Democrats, making a vote against the government more likely.
The cross-party bill would require Johnson to ask the European Union to delay Brexit until Jan. 31, unless parliament approves a new deal or votes in favor of a no-deal Brexit by Oct. 19.
But a defiant Johnson told lawmakers that he will "never surrender" by seeking a further delay to Brexit.
Government sources said Johnson will ask parliament to approve a snap general election for Oct. 14 if he loses Tuesday's vote.
Lawmakers, including some from Johnson's own Conservatives, called for the emergency debate after Johnson said last week that he would prorogue, or suspend, parliament from mid-September to mid-October _ a move seen by many as an effort to limit parliament's ability to have a say before the Oct. 31 deadline.
"In the light of the government's decision to prorogue parliament, it has become an urgent matter for MPs to discuss whether it will accept a no-deal Brexit," said Oliver Letwin, a pro-EU Conservative lawmaker.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Johnson's leader in the Commons, said the allowance of the debate and the measures in the proposed bill were "constitutionally irregular" and quoted parliamentary rules requiring impartiality from the speaker.
"The government, not parliament, is responsible for negotiations with the European Union," Rees-Mogg said.
Speaker Bercow defended his decision to allow the debate, insisting that he was fulfilling his duty to "faciltate the house ... without fear or favor."
Opening the debate, Letwin told lawmakers it was "decision time" on whether or not they want to prevent Britain leaving the EU without a deal.
He said the government had "not produced a single indication of any viable proposal" to replace the so-called "backstop" provision, which is designed to guarantee an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.
Brussels has so far refused Johnson's demand for the backstop to be removed from Britain's existing withdrawal agreement with the EU. The British prime minister has said that he believes a new deal is still possible leading up to a summit of EU leaders in mid-October.
"The likelihood of the government reaching a deal at the (European) Council meeting on October 17 and 18 on the terms the government itself has set is accordingly slight," Letwin said.
The defection of Conservative lawmaker Lee earlier Tuesday further reduced Johnson's chances of winning the evening vote, amid expectation that a dozen or more Conservatives will back the motion to require him to seek an extension until January.
In a resignation letter to Johnson published via Twitter, Lee said Johnson's Conservative government was "aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways."
Johnson in turn accused supporters of the bill of wanting to "frustrate the will of the people" and "overturn the result of the (2016 Brexit) referendum."
Should Johnson call for an early election in light of Tuesday's vote, he would need the backing of two-thirds of the 650 lawmakers in the Commons, making the opposition Labour Party's stance crucial.
Shami Chakrabarti, Labour's shadow attorney general, told the BBC that her party wants to "ensure that we get this legislation (preventing a no-deal Brexit) locked down" before committing itself to an election.
