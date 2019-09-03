Britney Spears' dad has been accused of physically abusing her oldest son, and authorities are investigating the matter, a law enforcement source confirmed to The New York Daily News.
The incident allegedly went down Aug. 24 while the singer's two boys were visiting their grandfather Jamie Spears at his residence in Ventura County, Calif., the source said.
Britney's 13-year-old son "got into an argument" with Jamie, and the grandfather allegedly became angry, busted through a door and grabbed the minor child, the source said.
"This resulted in the child being afraid," the source said.
Britney, who is under a court-ordered conservatorship managed by her dad, took the kids out of the house and returned them to their dad Kevin Federline's custody for the night, according to the source.
Federline later reported the incident to the Ventura County Sheriff, and a law enforcement restraining order was issued, the source said.
Federline and his high-powered Los Angeles divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, were expected to file paperwork for a domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday, but lawyers on both sides of the couple's custody deal reached an agreement to keep Jamie away from the boys, sources said.
The stipulated deal became a court order Tuesday, sources said.
Britney's divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
The new civil protective order "restricts" Jamie's presence around the kids and says Federline retains his sole legal and primary physical custody with "more than 90%" of the boys' time apportioned to him, sources confirmed.
"Kevin wants to assure that Britney has the most reasonable custody with the kids that is consistent with their best interests," Kaplan told the Daily News on Tuesday.
"The kids love their mother, and Kevin doesn't want to do anything that would be inconsistent with that," he said.
Attempts to reach a rep for Jamie Spears were not successful Tuesday.
___
(c)2019 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):BRITNEYSPEARS-FATHER-ABUSE