BEREA, Ky. _ "Big Bertha" looked majestic while sitting outside Browns headquarters, but the superstar who drives her remains under maintenance.
On the same day Odell Beckham Jr. had his customized orange Rolls-Royce, which he named "Big Bertha," parked next to the Browns' practice fields, the wide receiver revealed the team hasn't seen him run full speed since it traded for him in March.
Beckham sat out team drills for three weeks during training camp and missed all four preseason games with a minor hip injury.
He hasn't tested his limits, but that will change in Sunday's season opener against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium.
"Especially with what I've had going on, I've just been kind of afraid to just open up," Beckham said after Thursday's practice. "I'd rather get to Sunday and open up than be running around and hinder myself before the game.
"It's getting better. It's as good as it's going to be until the season starts. It will be something that hopefully keeps progressing and gets better and not worse. But you know, it's just something you got to deal with. We got a game Sunday, so it's time to go."
The Browns didn't include Beckham when they filed their first injury report of the season Wednesday, but they added him to it Thursday as a full participant with a hip injury.
Beckham made it clear he's not 100% healthy but said he's "not a mathematician" when asked for a percentage.
"This is something I've never had to deal with," Beckham said. "It's like an extremely fast car with a like a little alignment or something off, and, you know, it's right in the center of what you need.
"Now the car can still go, but it's dangerous. You know what I mean? It's just something that I've been trying to figure out. I've been in and out of rehab every single day."
___
(c)2019 Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)
Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.