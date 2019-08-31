Browns general manager John Dorsey is known for staying aggressive on the trade market, so it's fitting he's wheeling and dealing on the NFL's cutdown weekend.
The Browns announced they acquired guard Justin McCray in a trade with the Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Taywan Taylor in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. The Browns gave up a 2020 seventh-round draft pick in each deal, a person familiar with the moves said.
McCray, 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, started 13 of the 25 regular-season games in which he appeared the past two seasons with the Packers. The Central Florida product entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted rookie with the Titans.
McCray, 27, started eight of his 13 games last season, and the Browns haven't settled on their starting right guard. During a conference call Friday, coach Freddie Kitchens left the door open for Wyatt Teller, another recent trade acquisition, to start the Sept. 8 regular-season opener at right guard instead of Eric Kush, who ended the preseason atop the depth chart.
Taylor, a 2017 third-round selection from Western Kentucky, started nine of the 29 games in which he appeared for the Titans the past two seasons.
Taylor, 24, has compiled 53 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns.
He'll reunite with the Titans in Week 1 when they open the season against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
