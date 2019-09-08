TAMPA, Fla. _ Maybe the Quarterback Whisperer should try delivering his message a little more loudly.
The Bruce Arians era began for the Bucs Sunday, and for most of the afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers, his offense went nowhere behind Jameis Winston.
The Bucs quarterback threw three interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns, spoiling Arians' regular season debut in a 31-17 loss to the 49ers.
Richard Sherman stepped in front of Winston's pass for running back Peyton Barber and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Then, trailing 23-17 late in the fourth quarter, Winston tried to feather a screen pass to Barber and the ball was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.
Winston finished 20 of 36 passing for 194 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
The Bucs' only touchdown in the first half was not produced by Arians' offense.
It was cornerback Vernon Hargreaves stepping in front of a Jimmy Garoppolo pass in the flat for running back Tevin Coleman, returning it 15 yards for a touchdown. It was only the second career interception for Hargreaves, the former first-round pick who missed all but one game last season with a shoulder injury.
The Bucs offense, which produced only 10 points Sunday, had a chance to cut the 49ers' lead to a field goal early in the fourth quarter. Arians had kicker Matt Gay on the field lining up for a 22-yard attempt.
But after the 49ers were called for being offside, Arians rolled the dice on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, putting his offense back on the field.
But Winston's pass attempt to Chris Godwin was deflected and nearly intercepted by Tarvarius Moore.
Gay connected on a 31-yard field goal with 4:47 remaining in the game, but it still left the Bucs trailing by three points.
The Bucs still had a chance after a 47-yard field goal by Robbie Gould gave the 49ers a 23-17 lead with 2:21 remaining. Then came Winston's third pick and his second pick six of the game.
The Bucs defense played huge in the first half. Not only did it get on the scoreboard, linebacker Devin White forced a fumble by receiver Deebo Samuel on third-and-19 at the Tampa Bay 27 with 10 seconds remaining in the first half that Carlton Davis recovered. That denied the 49ers a field-goal attempt that Robbie Gould would have likely made.
Winston started slowly, going 1 of 6 passing for three yards and an interception.
In Winston's defense, he threw two touchdown passes to tight end Cameron Brate on the same drive. But the first one was erased by a holding penalty on right tackle Demar Dotson. Brate made a toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone. But again, it was erased when Dotson was called for holding on the play.
Tight end O.J. Howard then lost a fumble to ruin a 15-play drive.
The Niners took a 13-7 lead when Garoppolo found Richie James, Jr. on a 39-yard touchdown pass. He beat cornerback M.J. Stewart in man coverage on the play.
San Francisco made it 20-7 when Richard Sherman interception Winston's pass intended for running back Peyton Barber and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. The pass was thrown outside and Barber ran a comeback route.
The Bucs cut it to 20-14 when Winston connected with Chris Godwin on a 10-yard touchdown pass. It capped a 75-yard drive in 11 plays.
The Bucs had a chance to draw within a field goal early in the fourth quarter. In fact kicker Matt Gay was on for a 22-yard attempt. But after the Niners jumped offside, Winston couldn't make Arians "no risk it, no biscuit" philosophy pay off.
