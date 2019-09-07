NEW YORK _ Bryce Harper's right hand was sore enough to keep him from playing Saturday night, and the Phillies were unsure if the star outfielder would be able to play Sunday as they cling to their slim playoff chances.
Harper was hit on the right hand Friday night by a 92-mph sinker from Mets left-hander Steven Matz. His X-rays were negative, and the Phillies remained confident that Harper suffered only a bruise. He was unable to grip a bat Friday night, woke up sore Saturday, and did some hand exercises when he arrived at Citi Field.
"I'll be fine," Harper said.
The Phillies entered Saturday four games behind the Cubs for the National League's second wild card. They were tied with the Brewers and Mets but trailed the red-hot Diamondbacks by 1 { games.
The Phillies are no longer chasing just one team. Reaching the playoffs appears more difficult by the day, and it will be even more challenging if Harper misses more time.
"It (stinks). You never want to get hit at any period of the season but especially now," Harper said. "We're at a place now where we've got to win games. Really tough to take a day (off), but I need to do what I need to do."
The Phillies will face Noah Syndergaard on Sunday before returning home Monday to open a six-game homestand against the Braves and Red Sox. They then travel to Cleveland, Atlanta, and Washington for a daunting 11-game road trip. The final stretch of the season is already a tall task, but it becomes even steeper if Harper is not in the lineup.
"We have a chance," Harper said. "Just have to keep playing and trying to win games. That's all you can do. We're not really looking around the league or at teams winning or losing. We have to take care of ourselves."
