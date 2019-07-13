DEL MAR, Calif. _ In the late 1960s, a 20-something from Ohio visited friends in sunny California and never left. He planted personal and permanent roots in the state as he built a business training race horses.
Jerry Hollendorfer and his wife, Janet, had no children _ pouring their care and concern into the employees and four-legged family that formed the brick and emotional mortar of the operation. Along the way, the couple created a non-profit in the state of Washington that connects injured or retired races horses with military veterans at a place called Down the Stretch Ranch.
So when the dominoes tumbled, first at Santa Anita, then at Belmont Park and now at Del Mar, stall doors slamming one after another without explanation, the runaway train of exclusion staggered and stunned.
"The personal thing for me and most of the people that work for me, this is all that we do," Hollendorfer, 73, said Saturday in a telephone interview. "We don't have hobbies, other than going home and watching a little TV and getting back to the track. Go to bed early, get up early and do the same thing because of the love we have for the horses and for the game."
Just days before Wednesday's opening day at Del Mar, a Hall of Famer watches the most consistent and sustaining part of his life being axed away a race at a time as he searches for answers.
The complex situation developed when Hollendorfer saw four of his horses, including former Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Battle of Midway, die during the most recent meet at Santa Anita. The track's owner The Stronach Group, under withering pressure ranging from Gov. Gavin Newson and Sen. Dianne Feinstein to national media, showed the trainer the exit.
Hollendorfer became a lightning rod, painted by some as a convenient fall guy and others as a powerful statement that no one would be excluded in efforts to clean up a sport under siege.
Among the wreckage inflicted on Hollendorfer's day-to-day business are employees losing jobs and horses being sold in Northern California as cornered owners were forced to move when racing approached.
Buried under the avalanche of hazy protocols and posturing is the emotional and financial toll rippling across all those connected to Hollendorfer, who has nearly $200 million in earnings and guided a trio of Eclipse Award winners in Blind Luck, Shared Belief and Songbird.
"When we lost some horses, we had to let some people go and it hurts," he said. "First of all, this is a very demanding business. These people have been with us for years _ never late, never missed a day. You can go along through life and if nothing like that happens to you, you might not have any empathy for it. But you see these kinds of things can happen to people.
"The reason no one seems to know what it's all about is because I haven't been accused of anything. The only thing is, I've been banned from Santa Anita and Golden Gate and no reason was given."
Hollendorfer assistant Dan Ward, who scrambled to obtain his own license and insurance to run their horses at Del Mar texted the Thoroughbred Daily News: "His concern for his employees during this has given me even more respect for him than I even had before."
Del Mar refuses to comment about Hollendorfer while pointing questions toward the California Horse Racing Board, which oversees racing at the state-owned facility. The CHRB ... boomeranged the thorny questions right back.
"It's not a board issue right now," said CHRB spokesman Mike Marten. "If you're looking for clarification from the CHRB on that issue, it's not going to come at this point."
A statement from the California Thoroughbred Trainers mentions that the "CTT has been vigorously engaged in efforts to review and settle a pending dispute between management of Del Mar Thoroughbred Club ... and a CTT member." The situation is so radioactive that the statement refused to mention Hollendorfer by name.
It's a hot potato no one wants to handle and cannot wait to pitch to anyone else. The lack of accountability among racing's Southern California power brokers has had a chilling effect for those in the sport.
"We used to live in a country with due process," fellow trainer Peter Miller said. "The last few years, we've gotten away from that. Someone needs to show some courage. I was hoping it would be Del Mar. Our own (trainers) group is staying silent. It's disgraceful.
"He's had no violations. It's a run of bad luck. It could happen to any of us. The silence is deafening."
Miller, who described himself as a friend of Hollendorfer, said he's moved a third of his 75 horses to Kentucky.
"The CTT, TSG (Stronach Group) the DMTC (Del Mar Thoroughbred Club), you name the alphabet letter," Miller said. "As long as they continue to scapegoat the trainers, you'll never get to the real answers and solution. No one talks about it, but we have too many races. You want to fix breakdowns, quit pointing fingers at trainers and vets. Cut races and put in synthetic tracks.
"Cutting races costs money. Putting in synthetic tracks cost money. It's free to blame trainers."
The decisions without explanation have been jarring.
"To me it seems a bit of a rush to judgment," trainer Bob Hess Jr. said. "Maybe they know something I don't know, meaning Santa Anita, Del Mar and New York. But I have the utmost respect for Jerry. To me, it seems a bit hasty.
"It's intimidating and a bit scary, to say the least."
The process remains confusing and convoluted, to be diplomatic. The personal toll for an icon in the sport has the barns buzzing, as well.
"You hope there would be due process. That's worrisome to all of us," said trainer Leonard Powell, who operated stables across from Hollendorfer at Santa Anita. "And Jerry is of a certain age, doesn't have a family, so he's looking out for (his employees) like they're family.
"I'm sure there are a million things going through his mind. He's lived the sport his whole life. He doesn't golf. It's more than a passion. It's his life."
Hollendorfer, the transplanted Ohioan who long ago began calling California home, remains rattled.
"I'm 73, so it will be hard for me to relocate to (New Jersey's) Monmouth Park or something like that," said Hollendorfer, whose photo, in a case of awkward timing is one of two on the cover of Del Mar's source book for the 2019 meet. "I have relationships, people who work for me, friends and all of that. These are my roots now."
Asked what has been the most difficult part, Hollendorfer said, "All of it."
"Once something like this gets started, it seems like something new comes every day or a new question or wondering why this happened," he said. "I'm trying to face my problems head on and keep an emotional even-keel on this thing."
At least one person is.
