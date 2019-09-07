Dust off the memories of the 1994 Major League Baseball season, the dominating rise of the Montreal Expos and the strike that wiped it all away and a unique thought comes to mind for All-Star Moises Alou.
When negotiations unraveled between owners and the players' association 25 years ago, the Expos _ the MLB-best 74-40 Expos _ had no idea it would kill the World Series and, many argue, the franchise's run in Canada.
Alou, a special assistant to the Padres, said the team was so popular and had so much traction that even a star hitting .339 that season had to step aside for his father, manager Felipe Alou.
"I would meet a girl and she would say, 'I want to meet your dad,' " Alou said.
The Expos owned momentum and firepower as labor hand-wringing crescendoed. The franchise that had made one playoff appearance, in 1981, won 87 games in 1992 and 94 in '93. Then came '94, when the team blazed to a 20-3 record in the last 23 games before the stoppage.
Larry Walker, a do-it-all outfielder, had piled up 86 RBIs in 103 games _ a pace of 135 in a 162-game season. Marquis Grissom had stolen 36 bases about two-thirds of the way through and 22-year-old Pedro Martinez was beginning to break out in his first season as a starter.
"I remember being on the field before the game, I could see the other team seemed to know they were going to get their ass kicked," Alou said. "We could sense that. No B.S."
The biggest measure of changing fortunes? At spring training, the Expos shared a facility with the high-flying Braves, who polished off back-to-back trips to the World Series as Montreal began its sprint to the top.
"We shared a complex in West Palm Beach," Alou said. "They walked around like they owned the place. To know we were better, that was great."
Could the Expos win the World Series that wasn't?
"I really liked our chances," he said. "We had momentum at the time of the strike. We were going on all cylinders. Everybody was healthy. Great bullpen. Great offense. Best manager."
The strike, however, changed everything.
When the Expos came back a season, the franchise began an aggressive sell-off. In the final 10 seasons before moving to D.C. and becoming the Nationals, the ascending Expos finished an average of 24.5 games back as the talent base eroded underneath them.
"What happened, it was devastating," Alou said of the strike. "We thought, hopefully we'll be back soon. We thought it would be resolved. Unfortunately, our season went down the (toilet).
"Unfortunately, that probably marked the end of an era for a big-league team in Montreal. I remember we had good crowds, man. We had louder crowds than with the (World Series-winning) Marlins in '97. Then after the strike, every year they were taking players away _ one or two or three until baseball finally disappeared in Montreal.
"You do that, it's not easy to get a franchise back."
When asked to identify his most talented Expos teammate _ and Alou played with a lot _ he failed to hesitate.
"Larry Walker, for sure," Alou said. "He could do it all. I mean all. Even when we had outfielders do rundowns in spring training, he would get out of it. The outfielders would pretend to get picked off and he got out of it. Almost no one did that. And his arm was so accurate.
"If there was a fight, Larry always was there. The total package."
Walker has turned into one of the most unique Hall of Fame situations going. With one season remaining on the traditional 10-year ballot, Walker is coming off the biggest support jump of any player a year ago _ gaining 20.5 percent.
If the career .313 hitter and 1997 MVP with the Rockies gains the same percentage next year _ a longshot, but a replication of 2019 _ he would make it. Fail and a group called the "Today's Game" committee could choose to include him in the class of 2022.
"The numbers in Colorado, unfortunately, he doesn't get enough credit for the kind of player he was," Alou said. "He was so talented."
Yet another what-if threaded through Montreal in 1994.
The lone certainty?
"The 1994 strike and the Bartman play," Alou said of his moment as a Cubs outfielder in 2003 when a fan touched a ball he might have caught during Game 6 of the NLCS. "That keeps my name in the paper, unfortunately. Not my lifetime .303 lifetime average."
Unfortunately, as they say in Montreal, c'est la vie.
