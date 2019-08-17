DEL MAR, Calif. _ Think of it as a first-grade classroom, where the first signs of coughing and sniffling send everyone racing for the Lysol.
When a virus circling some Del Mar barns knocked out two more horses to undercut a pair of big races in one cruddy, queasy lap Saturday, it penned another chapter in racing's daily struggle to regain its four-legged footing.
Trainer Richard Mandella confirmed that a bug chased down his star Omaha Beach, aimed for next weekend's Shared Belief Stakes and once the favorite in the Kentucky Derby. Ditto that for his solid 3-1 starter United in the day's $250,000 Del Mar Handicap, a "win and you're in" Breeders' Cup turf qualifier.
That on the heels of icky-ness of the same ilk stalling Eclipse Award- and Breeders' Cup-winning Game Winner to snuff a trip to Saratoga's crown jewel, the $1.25 million Travers Stakes. A week ago, a fever stopped favorite Schrodinger short of the gate in Del Mar's $200,000 Best Pal Stakes.
All of it laps at the edges of Del Mar's most important competitive day with Saturday's $1 million Pacific Classic. Just as the talk about a troubled industry seemed to finally settle back to, well, racing, its stars were hunting for the equine equivalent of a steaming bowl of chicken soup.
"Yeah, there's a lot of it going around the barn," said Mandella, hit hardest of all with four horses impacted. "We're used to frustration in this business. You have to take what you're served."
This wasn't a matter of the creeping-crud sprinting from barn to barn, unabated. But the names and races impacted, from Del Mar's seaside perch to New York, made the ripples ill-timed, as they say.
Dr. Will Farmer, a Del Mar track veterinarian representing the California Horse Racing Board, estimated about a dozen horses have been hit with a virus or symptoms.
"I don't think at this point that I would call it any kind of epidemic or anything like that," Farmer said. "These horses are stabled in very close proximity to each other, so it's not uncommon if one of these horses gets sick, for other horses in close vicinity, cough-sneeze range, even several stalls away, to get sick.
"It doesn't surprise me that you might have three, four, five horses in one barn that get sick. But it's usually self-limiting and at this point, we haven't seen anything that is alarming as far as something that is traveling through the barns. It's isolated."
Mandella's barn sits on the front side at Del Mar, while the barn of Game Winner and trainer Bob Baffert _ who says he's had two horses hit by the virus _ is nestled along the track's back side.
So, the CSI Del Mar episode might end there.
"At Del Mar, this isn't too abnormal," Farmer said. "We get a lot of 2-year-olds shipping in from the farm. So we get a newer population of horses bringing different bugs in. It's not out of the ordinary here, because everybody wants to have a Del Mar start. So it's not uncommon for us to see random viral infections that break out because of the influx of 2-year-olds."
The unfortunate daily double for Mandella was compounded by the fact that he also had to scratch Bombard from Sunday's biggest race, the Del Mar Mile, for a "bruise in his foot."
Ouch, ouch ... and ouch again.
Mandella sought a silver lining with Omaha Beach, who bowed out of May's Derby because of a condition called an entrapped epiglottis that impacts the upper airway.
"Hopefully, it won't be anything worse than a little virus," Mandella said. "Good news is, we scoped him and looked at the throat, that was the problem after the Derby, and that looks good. That's the most important thing.
"We don't ask him to do something when he's not ready, so he's not comprised. We'll find another way to get started back."
That means Mandella, higher health powers willing, plans to point Omaha Beach to the Awesome Again Stakes on Sept. 28 at Santa Anita. That's a "win and you're in" for the Breeders' Cup Classic.
"It's too early to figure all of it out" in terms of the Breeders' Cup, Mandella said. "We'll see how sick he gets. So far it's not a big deal, but it could be. If it is, we'll have to take it in stride. If it isn't, we'll figure out a way to get to the Breeders' Cup."
In a summer that began with an estimated 600 fewer horses in Southern California after safety concerns rattled Santa Anita and led to controversial changes, field size remains a big and real concern. Throw in the courthouse dust-ups related to banning Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, too.
You're starting to get the feeling Del Mar and horse racing crossed paths with a surly black cat, walked under a ladder ... or ran out of Lysol.
Gesundheit.
