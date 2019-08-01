SAN DIEGO _ A knock on the door brought a rush of hopeful anticipation blended with dread. Was the person coming into the hospital room about to tell Mike Cohen the heart his life depended on had arrived?
Or would they somberly explain another disappointment as his limited days as a "1A status" name on the transplant list dwindled and chances dimmed?
After a grueling 2 {-year run of chemotherapy for leukemia, the Pacific Beach resident needed the saddest chapter of one family's life to create the most grateful of his.
The knock that changed it all came on Feb. 24, 2018, three days after his 33rd birthday _ on his final day of top-level eligibility.
"A day later?" Cohen said. "I probably don't get that heart."
Cohen is preparing to climb on his Trek Domane SL performance road bike on Oct. 1 to ride nearly 4,000 miles from UC San Diego's Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, where surgeons cut a 10-inch scar down the middle of his chest, to Jacksonville, Fla., to meet the family of his donor and the grave of the man who made the ride and his life possible.
Lt. James "Doc" Mazzuchelli was a Navy flight surgeon assigned to Marine Light Helicopter Squadron 267 at Camp Pendleton. The affable officer whose motto "Go big, or go home" steered him to surfing and scuba diving lessons had a heart yawned wide for too many to count. His stepfather David Cheers characterized him as someone would "give the janitor of a public park the same respect he'd give the CEO of a corporation."
So the call Cheers and Mazzuchelli's mother, Christine, received Feb. 21 devastated. James had been involved in an accident with a helicopter rotor blade. Three days later, all that kindness and thirst for adventure was gone.
He was 32.
Mazzuchelli's desire to be an organ donor offered second chances for strangers _ a liver to one, a kidney to another, a pancreas and kidney to another, corneas to an eye back.
And a freshly-inked lease on life for Cohen, a man inspired to tackle a six-week, cross-country odyssey of head and _ quite literally _ heart.
"I can't wait to meet them," said Cohen, 34. "I'm nervous, but it's really like they're strangers because I'm not here without him."
Cohen's coming to Jacksonville. James is coming home.
___
As a teen on Long Island, Cohen hopped aboard the subway for the 55-minute commute to the Art Institute of New York, nestled near Manhattan's bustling Chinatown. The kid who struggled with stuttering and the paralyzing fear it brought to social situations targeted culinary classes.
Cohen did not figure to be a "front of the house" guy, in restaurant speak. Hiding in the kitchen offered a chance to create without pulse-spiking pressure.
On the first day of the second semester, the 18-year-old noticed lumps around his throat. A doctor thought it could be mono. On Jan. 18, 2004, Cohen walked the half block from his home to job at the Super Deli, where he made sandwiches, poured coffee, rang up newspapers and talked Yankees baseball.
"I remember there was some snow on the ground," he said. "I coughed up some phlegm and it was covered in blood. That night, I woke up screaming in horrible pain. I thought I was having a heart attack or something.
"I found out it was my spleen pushing through my rib cage. My dad had to carry me down the stairs."
The diagnosis of leukemia led to 3 { weeks in the hospital. He was released the day before his 19th birthday, but underwent chemo for 2 { years.
The health battles, Cohen learned, were just beginning.
As he recovered from cancer, putting on muscle in recovery, he developed a dry cough. He walked into an emergency room, but was soon rushed to the ICU where they discovered numerous blood clots, congestive heart failure and pneumonia.
"I asked the cardiologist, 'When can I leave?' " said Cohen, rewinding the jarring nature of the response that was coming. "He said, 'You're not leaving the hospital.' Those were his exact words."
The cardiologist who delivered a death sentence miscalculated _ badly. Two weeks later, Cohen was back on his bike.
"That was something I needed to hear," he said. "I was extremely (expletive) motivated to get out of there."
Six years later, Cohen made his first cross-country bike ride. He began at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego, where he was treated. His unique, smile-inducing goal: Cohen planned to ride to New York to offer the cardiologist who said he would die a cleansing middle-finger salute.
That trip began in La Jolla, winding through Arizona and New Mexico before stopping in Dallas for a survivor event. When it ended, Cohen had covered 3,168 miles through 12 states in 38 days.
He rode 120 miles one day in New Mexico. He was chased by a golden retriever for a mile in Texas, where a police officer pulled him over under suspicion of not staying to the shoulder on a busy roadway.
The ride became an invigorating exercise in giving long odds and doubts a middle finger, too.
"It's like an analogy for cancer," Cohen said. "You take it day by day, step by step and on the ride, pedal by pedal. (Stuff) happens, so you just realize it might take a little longer to get there. But you get there."
___
Basketball legend and cycling enthusiast Bill Walton met Cohen when the former UCLA and NBA star from Helix High shopped at the Trek Bicycle Superstore in Solana Beach. Cohen spent part of 2015 and '16 as a salesperson at the store.
The health hurdles captured the rapt attention of Walton, who fought through chronic injuries that led to 37 orthopedic surgeries. Getting back on a bike was critical to Walton, who openly admits he once considered suicide.
"When you face death or like me, you think you'd rather be dead, you're never the same person again," said Walton, currently a college basketball broadcaster. "Terrible things have happened to Mike. It's not just one challenge. It's been a long, winding, undulating road.
"What he's doing, riding his bike from San Diego to Florida to honor the family that got him a new heart, it's absolutely an inspiration."
Asking when Cohen planned to leave, Walton pulled out a calendar. He marked down the date with hopes of joining Cohen for part of the ride as he leaves San Diego.
Two guys. Two bikes. Two wildly different backgrounds. Two powerful health journeys.
"Talk is cheap, but vision is true," Walton said. "When Mike sees a challenge, he jumps right in. When things go wrong in life, it's the ultimate test of who we are. Mike has another chance. His job is to make the most of that chance. He's succeeding brilliantly."
Walton marvels at Cohen's stubborn refusal to cave to life's unrelenting curveballs.
On July 27, 2017, Cohen returned to his Pacific Beach apartment. He began to experience chest pains and a shooting pain in the left part of his jaw. When he tried to throw out a trash bag, he couldn't raise his left arm high enough to reach the dumpster.
Unable to speak coherently, he texted his brother and girlfriend.
"I kept telling myself, 'Stay awake. Do not lay down. Stay awake. Do not lay down,' " Cohen said.
Doctors identified a golf ball-sized clot in the left ventricle of his heart, putting him at immediate risk for a stroke. The outcome of that? Chilling.
"It would have made me a vegetable," he said. "When my brother walked in (at the hospital), I just said, 'Next chapter.' I knew I was going to be OK for some reason. I was the only one, though."
A mechanical pump called a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) was installed in his heart. It was meant to be a bridge to a heart transplant that could last two years. It lasted six months, when doctors learned a clot had developed in the unit itself. Rather than install a second LVAD, Cohen opted for the transplant list since he would need that procedure at some point regardless.
That's where the lives of Mike Cohen and Lt. James Mazzuchelli merged.
Mazzuchelli's mother Christine Cheers and his stepfather began writing letters to those who received organs from James. Just two answered, which is not unusual as many struggle with the grief of benefiting from the profound pain of others.
One response came from Cohen.
"Mike's been very open with us, which has been fabulous," Christine said. "You know your loved one's gone, then what? You have all these questions. Our darkest day was someone else's brightest day. It means a lot to us that Mike's doing well."
Mom took to Google for information about Cohen, finding updates about his recovery on social media.
"There was a time I lived and breathed his posts, just to make sure he was OK," said Christine, her voice quaking. "I can't wait to meet him. I wish it was tomorrow."
Cohen decided to limit their many interactions to email, text and social media. He wants the first time they hear his voice to be face to face, when he arrives in Jacksonville _ powered by the heart of their son.
Grief. Joy. A wild jumble of emotions, testing them all.
So what would they want to say to Cohen first?
"I think after some tears and catching my breath and I would like him to know how happy I am that he's doing well and thank him for honoring my son with his ride," Christine said.
The family then will listen to James' heart beating inside Cohen. He plans to pack a stethoscope.
"It's special, for sure," Christine said.
The beat, treasured and forever bonding, goes on.
___
GoFundMe for Ride with a Heart
Mike Cohen of Pacific Beach plans to ride his bicycle from La Jolla to Jacksonville, Fla., to meet the family of his heart donor Lt. James "Doc" Mazzuchelli _ a former Navy flight surgeon stationed at Camp Pendleton.
To help cover expenses for the six-week trip: gofundme.com/h2uje-follow-my-heart
___
_____
