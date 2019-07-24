SAN DIEGO _ The spongy gray matter between your ears locks up momentarily as it struggles to process what's happening. Some 20 feet in the air, a 500-pound mako shark is putting on a show that's part Olympic gymnast and part Cirque du Soleil.
You're slack-jawed at something half the size of a grand piano, an apex predator, slicing across the sky as it shatters all kinds of rules about shark behavior, what's possible with a fly rod and gravity in particular.
Four times in all, the shark fires from the Pacific's bobbing blue seven miles west of Windansea Beach. Straight up, the flesh-and-bones missile writhes and contorts _ a berserk mosh pit of one _ before crashing back to its wet hunting grounds. You're tethered together with a fly rod, a giant version of the instrument associated with unrivaled calm in the book and movie "A River Runs Through It."
This is not relaxing. This is not tranquil. This is utter fishing chaos _ and Conway Bowman loves it.
"When you're using fly rods on the flats (in tropical climates), you're hunting the fish," said Bowman, 53, of Encinitas. "Here, you're being hunted. And it's like going after an elephant with a BB gun."
Bowman, a veteran San Diego angler who has hosted a range of fishing television shows that included ESPN's "In Search of Fly Water," a show titled "Fly fishing the World" and most recently "Ford Outfitters," has fished from Patagonia to the jungles of Thailand.
This water, this unique fishery and this species, though, remain his greatest and most enduring work.
"It's the cheetah of the ocean," said Bowman, who also works as the reservoir keeper at Lake Hodges. "There's nothing like this."
Building a fishery from scratch required years of study, trial and error, and gas-burning patience. Others had caught makos on fly rods, but Bowman built the skeletal framework of the system in San Diego. In 1993, he began to ply the water to figure out locations, feeding habits, seasonal preferences and all the x-factors that must be dialed in to earn a shot at one of the most dangerous sharks in Southern California.
They only patrol local waters in summer. Certain times of day matter. Certain tides matter. Certain depths and underwater conditions matter. Strategy related to chum slicks that serve as the dinner bell matter.
Ditch conventional gear and use a fly rod, just to ramp up a challenging task to next-level lunacy. One last blast to your nervous system: Most times, you hook them less than 10 yards from the boat.
"It took me three years to catch my first mako," he said.
The dominoes that tumbled in order for Bowman to become the architect and premier expert on fly fishing for makos in Southern California began as a 6-year-old.
Bowman's father, John, took him on annual fishing trips to Idaho. He soaked up technique and area knowledge so quickly that when a New Jersey lawyer at a lodge asked for a guide, his father pointed to the then-8-year-old. That day, the younger Bowman parked the man on bull trout all day _ "We smoked 'em" _ and the instincts to guide were born.
Fly fishing roots soon took hold at home, as Bowman hung out with the San Diego Fly Fishers club at a casting pond in Balboa Park. He started spending time at Stroud Tackle, a renowned shop.
Thumbing his way through a fly-fishing book by icon Left Krey flipped a switch.
"There were all these pics of giant tarpon and sailfish," Bowman said. "I was like, 'Damn, they catch those on a fly rod?' "
One day, a buddy asked him to teach a friend to fly fish at El Capitan Reservoir. In exchange for lessons, commercial bait fisherman Richards Jackson, "a full-on Ernest Hemingway type of character that totally reminded me of Quint from 'Jaws' mixed with Nick Nolte," offered to take Bowman saltwater fly fishing on his skiff.
All those pieces _ fly fishing, saltwater, guiding _ converged.
So when the 500-pounder circled the boat, devouring a bait bottle off the back of Bowman's 24-foot Triton, his years of work sorting out the zaniness of engaging a meat-eating rocket at close range became obvious.
As I flipped a tube fly out with floating line and a 40-pound leader backing a 4-foot stainless steel leader, Bowman hustled into position. He uses a "teaser" rod with a hook hugged by an orange skirt and baited with a tuna belly strip.
The setup catches the mako's attention as he reels it just in front of its nose, pulling it away as it reaches the waiting fly _ a bait-and-switch maneuver that causes the shark to lock onto a new target.
"It's like luring a cat with a toy mouse," he said.
You're seeing just one interesting corner of life for Bowman, who also plays drums in a band called Dark Globe. He characterizes their music as "a mix of early Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath ... and Willie Nelson."
Musical chaos, in harmony with his fishing chaos.
Bowman always releases sharks and advocates conservation efforts, so when the mako breaks off the line after the final jump the objective already was reached. Hooking into a giant so soon had his blood pumping, too.
"You went straight to the top of the mountain," he joked. "You climbed Everest on your first try. Insane."
Indeed.
