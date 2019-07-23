TAMPA _ Devin White hasn't taken a snap in the NFL but the Bucs' first-round pick already is the ninth highest-paid player on the team in terms of average salary.
Details of White's contract posted on Spotrac says he signed a four-year contract worth $29,315,814, or an average annual salary of $7,328,954.
The deal, which is fully guaranteed, included a signing bonus of $19,340,592.
In 2019, White will earn a base salary of $495,000 and a signing bonus of $19,340,592, while carrying a cap hit of $5,330,148. Like all first-round picks, the Bucs own a club option for a fifth year in 2023.
There is a rookie salary pool that basically helps determine salaries based on where a player is selected, with a slight increase year over year. White was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
Last season the No. 5 overall pick was North Carolina State outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. He signed a four-year, $27,271,241 contract with the Denver Broncos, including a $17,913,630 signing bonus, His average annual salary is $6,817,810.
By comparison, quarterback Jameis Winston became the highest-paid player on the team in terms of average salary when the Bucs picked up his fifth-year club option of $20.92-million.
