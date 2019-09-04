Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--RIDGEFIELD -- Cade Bringhurst was back on the golf course with his friends, and that's a good thing, even if the scores weren't so great.
"In high school golf, it's more of a team sport," the Ridgefield junior said. "So you have to rely on your buddies, and your buddies have to rely on you."
Bringhurst knows that well. He was part of a deep Ridgefield team that won the 2A state championship in May.
But on Tuesday, as the 2019-20 school year got going, it was the Camas Papermakers who had better luck relying on a little help from their friends.
Owen Huntington, Eli Huntington and Caleb Shira each shot 1-over 38s and Evan Chen shot a 39 as Camas beat the Spudders 153-165 on the first full day of boys golf action.
"They're a good team, and that's why we wanted to play them," Ridgefield coach Bob Ball said. "I just wished we faced them last week when we shot 154 without Cade. But that's golf."
Junior Owen Huntington, who placed 10th in the 4A state tournament last season, leads a deep Camas squad that added two talented freshmen -- Chen and Owen's younger brother Eli.
"It's great," Owen Huntington said of having his brother on the team. "He makes the team a lot better. He's a great player, and I think we're all happy to have him with us."
Eli Huntington is glad to be able to help the team.
"I feel like we have a really good team," Eli Huntington said. "On the last day of tryouts, we shot a team total under par. So I think that showed we'll have a good team this year."
For many boys golfers, the fall high school season marks the end of their playing season that began in spring.
"Most of these guys have been out grinding all summer, playing junior tournaments all through June, July, even through August," Camas coach Ed Givens said.
But Chen likes the change of pace of the high school game.
"It's fun with all the teamwork and support you get," Chen said. "By yourself, it's just (about) trying to shoot better. Where as here, it's all about us."
Bringhurst, who led Ridgefield by shooting a 39 on Tuesday, echoed that sentiment.
"To me, it's more fun because you're out there with your friends competing against other schools," he said. "And I think there's more spirit out there."