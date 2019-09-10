Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--A Buena teen injured in a crash last week has died, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said.
Alfredo R. Hernandez-Arriaga, 18, was hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Kays Road and Lateral A Road on the evening of Sept. 2, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Hernandez-Arriaga was eastbound on Kays Road when the Dodge Caravan he was driving failed to stop for the stop sign and hit a Toyota FJ Cruiser, according to the release. The Caravan rolled before coming to rest upside down in a roadside irrigation canal, the release said.
Deputies said citizens had already pulled Hernandez-Arriaga from the vehicle and started CPR when they arrived. He was transported to Astria Regional Medical Center where he died Saturday.
Deputies said the driver of the FJ Cruiser was treated for a fractured arm and ribs at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.