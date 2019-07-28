July 28-- Jul. 28--VOLLEYBALL -- The Central Washington Volleyball Board of Officials will have its first meeting for the 2019 season on Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Commons at La Salle High School, 3000 Lightning Way, in Union Gap. Anyone interested in officiating school volleyball this fall should attend. New officials are desperately needed and training will be provided. Former high school or college volleyball players are especially encouraged to give it a try. For more information, please contact Dick Brown at 952-7357 or Trudy Bray at 961-2731.
Bulletin Board: July 28, 2019
___ (c)2019 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.