Sept. 08-- Sep. 8--BASKETBALL -- The Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the 2019 Three Rivers Fall Basketball League. Games are scheduled for Saturdays starting Oct. 19 through Dec. 7. The league is for boys and girls in grades 1-8 and the cost is $255 per team. Early registration deadline is Sept. 27. Late registration is from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 with the cost per team rising to $305. Register online at www.ieaau.org and for more information, contact the AAU office at 509-453-2696 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday, or email aau@ieaau.org or carrie@ieaau.org.
Bulletin Board: Sept. 8, 2019
