Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--A Burbank man is accused of assaulting family members in July, after he allegedly was drinking and arguing over a set of car keys.
Todd M. Pearson, 51, was charged on Aug. 28 with second- and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence. His first appearance was July 15 and his arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 16 in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
According to court documents, Pearson was arguing with his wife of 14 years on July 13 because she wouldn't give him car keys, as he was drunk. He allegedly began beating her, striking her on the head, records stated, and his stepson intervened, hitting him on the head with a workout bar. The stepson also told police Pearson had hit and tried to strangle him.
Pearson fled the home before Walla Walla Sheriff's Office deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers arrived, documents stated, but contacted deputies July 14. Deputies met Pearson at his workplace on Jantz Road and arrested him, documents stated.
He admitted to punching his wife and remembered being hit on his head by someone. He also said he ran because he saw troopers arriving and wouldn't have fled if deputies had come first, documents stated.
