July 23-- Jul. 23--A burglar shot out glass doors in a store at South Hill Mall in an attempt to escape Tuesday morning, Puyallup police said.
He was quickly arrested and nobody was injured.
The mall remained closed most of the morning as police investigated. A soft opening was expected about 11 a.m. through the Meridian side of the mall.
Details on the burglary and shooting were not immediately available.
Police said the suspect shot out a pair of doors at Macy's as he tried to flee the mall but did not make it far.