July 11-- Jul. 11--OAK HARBOR -- The Burlington-Edison 12U All-Star baseball team continued its winning ways Tuesday at the District 11 Tournament.
Burlington-Edison won its second consecutive game, blanking Sedro-Woolley 12-0 at Windjammer Park.
In its opening two games, Burlington-Edison has outscored its opposition 32-1.
Chloe Howe and Hamza Abdalle combined to throw a two-hit shutout against Sedro-Woolley.
From the plate, Espyn Landrum was 2-for-2, while Cash Cullop finished 3-for-4.
Burlington-Edison will continue tournament play at 6 p.m. Thursday against South Whidbey in the semifinals.