July 19-- Jul. 19--BURLINGTON -- With a grant from Skagit County, Burlington's East-West Connector Road project is fully funded.
The $3.5 million project will build a road between South Burlington Boulevard at Costco Drive to South Walnut Street at East McCorquedale Road, providing an alternate route for drivers shopping on George Hopper Road, said Marv Pulst, public works director for the city.
"But the real advantage will be opening dormant property for construction," he said.
The road will provide access to about 9 acres of land that could be developed for commercial or residential uses, he said.
Pulst said he hopes construction on the road can begin by March or April, and that it will take four to six months to complete.
The traffic signal at South Burlington Boulevard and Costco Drive will have to be replaced, and the intersection of Walnut and McCorquedale will be made into a roundabout, he said.
As part of its annual economic development grant funding, Skagit County gave $430,000 to the project July 2, providing the last bit of funding the city needed to proceed.
Other funding came from the state Transportation Improvement Board, Pulst said.
The Skagit Cycle Center, a bike shop that stands in the way of the proposed road, will be rebuilt slightly to the south, he said.
"The bike shop folks love the location they're currently in, and we're trying to accommodate them," he said.
