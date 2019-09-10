Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--Thanks to the recent rain, along with increasing humidity and decreasing temperatures, the Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office will lift a modified burn ban Wednesday that has been in place for unincorporated areas since mid-July.
The modified burn ban went into effect July 12, limiting residential and outdoor fires.
For about two months, land-clearing fires and residential fires were prohibited, with only cooking and recreational fires no more than 3-by-2 feet allowed within approved enclosures.
The burn ban followed a dry spring that put wildfire responders on high alert for the summer fire season.
Although the burn ban will be lifted, various rules apply to residential burning, and permits are required for burn piles larger than 4-by-4 feet.
Only vegetation may be burned.
For more information, contact the Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office at 360-416-1840 or visit the website at skagitcounty.net/Departments/FireMarshal/burning.htm.