July 30-- Jul. 30--EDASC schedules training for August
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will hold a NextExec training session from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at the EDASC offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
Scott Holley, president of Eddyline Kayaks, will give a presentation on competitive dynamics.
Costs for the session are $40 for EDASC investors, $45 for community members and $25 for students.
For more information or to register, visit skagit.org, call Audra Ramerman at 360-336-6114 or email audra@skagit.org.
Co-op's application period open
The Skagit Valley Food Co-op is now accepting applications for 4% Friday recipients for 2020.
Through the program, one non-sectarian, non-partisan group per month receives 4% of a day's gross receipts.
The groups are selected based on their service to the community.
The co-op hopes to fill at least one slot with an organization with a focus on youth.
Applications are available at the co-op or online at skagitfoodcoop.com.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 30.