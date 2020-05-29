WENATCHEE — The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance’s Flywheel Investment Conference went global this year — after the event moved online due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.
In the past, tech startups were invited to make their pitches to judges and members of the public during an all-day affair at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
This year, organizers adapted to the pandemic by turning the May 20 event into a virtual Flywheel Conference, streamed online.
“We’re thrilled that we went from a potential cancellation to having over 1,200 people from 27 states and six countries tune in during the live stream,” said GWATA Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien. “Our goal was to continue to support entrepreneurship by providing as much visibility to the six companies competing for investment.”
The conference is available for free viewing at flywheelconference.com and on GWATA’s website and Facebook page.
Six CEO’s had 10 minutes each to pitch their company, competing for a $125,000 investment award from the Flywheel Angel Network and a $5,000 cash award for the company earning the "Audience Favorite" title.
Ken Perry of Silverdale-based Stormwater Controls took the “Audience Favorite” prize, with 22% of the 956 votes cast from May 6 until 2 p.m. May 20.
The judges will announce the winner of the $125,000 investment award via livestream at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The community is invited to tune in to the announcement on GWATA’s Facebook Page.
The top six competitors, narrowed from 38 applicants, are:
- Agtools: A data and intelligence platform for the agriculture market with offices across North America, including Wenatchee. Founder: Martha Montoya.
- Golden SHERPA: A Spokane-based curated company offering a platform that matches individuals searching for senior living placement with empty beds at communities. Founder: Margie Bensching.
- Humming Hemp: A Richland company that makes hemp-based snacks and pantry staples. CEO: Hilary Kelsay.
- Joule Case: A portable power station that replaces gas generators and provides power wherever the power grid is unavailable or unreliable, based in Seattle. Founder: James Wagoner.
- Parrots Inc: An assistive robotics and medical devices company that creates companions for people with mobility and communication challenges. Founder: David Hojah.
- Stormwater Controls: A Silverdale company that designs and manufactures a line of modular stormwater contamination reduction systems. Founder: Ken Perry.
For information visit gwata.org.