The Douglas County Hearing Examiner approved Feb. 27 an application for a multi-family apartment complex, adding 116 units in a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom dwellings. The project also includes a pool, club house, dog park, among other amenities. The project's site plan is preliminary and under review with the county.
The Gateway Apartments would also include a pool, club house and dog park, along with other amenities, according to the environmental checklist. The project would also extend First Street N.E. from South Nile Avenue and will also serve as access to the apartment complex.
An agent acting on behalf of the apartment's proposal, the Gateway Opportunity Zone Operating Business LLC, said at the public hearing they had no objections to the representations of the project any of the conditions of approval in the staff report.
One of the conditions of approval is a requirement to contribute funds to the county for intersection improvements along Grant Road at South Nile Avenue, South Nevada Avenue and South Mary Avenue, according to the staff report.
The project is located on the corner of Grant Road and South Nile Avenue outside East Wenatchee on a 13.9-acre parcel of land. It's located about a half-mile southeast of a 290-unit apartment complex approved in May 2022.
The county received hundreds of public comments for the 2022 project during public hearings or sent in via email or letter, citing concerns about the project's traffic impacts and changes to the identity of the surrounding neighborhood.
No member of the public testified at the Feb. 24 hearing examiner public hearing for the Gateway proposal, and Douglas County Land Services staff did not receive any public comments about the project, according to the hearing examiner's decision.
Any "aggrieved party" can file a request for the hearing examiner to reconsider his decision within 10 days of his decision with Douglas County or file an appeal in Douglas County Superior Court within 21 days of the decision.
Gateway Opportunity Zone Operating Business LLC is also in the process of breaking down the 13.9-acre parcel of land into separate parcels: one for the apartment complex and another parcel for future commercial development. The commercial parcel could potentially be further divided for individual businesses, according to the project's narrative submitted July 2022.
But before any of the apartment complex can be built, the applicant will need to apply for individual building permits for each of the four buildings as a part of the project.
