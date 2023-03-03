Gateway Apartments (copy)

The Douglas County Hearing Examiner approved Feb. 27 an application for a multi-family apartment complex, adding 116 units in a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom dwellings. The project also includes a pool, club house, dog park, among other amenities. The project's site plan is preliminary and under review with the county.

EAST WENATCHEE — A 116-unit proposal for a multi-family apartment complex was approved by the Douglas County Hearing Examiner Monday.

The Gateway Apartments proposal — a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom dwellings across four buildings — was heard by Andrew Kottkamp, hearing examiner, on Feb. 24.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?