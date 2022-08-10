Purchase Access

Crescent Shores Lots

The Chelan County Hearing Examiner approved a development application for 12 homes south of Chelan Falls for single-family homes last week.

CHELAN FALLS — A development application for 12 single-family homes south of Chelan Falls was approved last week by the Chelan County Hearing Examiner.

Crescent Shores would house about 42 people on 12 lots across 12.6 acres. The lots range in size from 38,000 square feet to 183,000 square feet.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

