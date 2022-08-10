CHELAN FALLS — A development application for 12 single-family homes south of Chelan Falls was approved last week by the Chelan County Hearing Examiner.
Crescent Shores would house about 42 people on 12 lots across 12.6 acres. The lots range in size from 38,000 square feet to 183,000 square feet.
The property borders the Columbia River and access to the lots would be via a private road that would connect to Second Street, according to the developer's application materials.
The private roadway, however, will need to cross the Cascade and Columbia River Railroad, according to the applicant's documents.
Several members of the public provided comments at the Aug. 3 public hearing concerned about how the new railroad crossing would be maintained.
The local homeowners' association commented that they pay the railroad company for an easement under the railroad crossing for their water.
The county Prosecuting Attorney's office has sent a letter to the railroad stating that the county owns the right-of-way for this crossing, according to county staff at the public hearing.
The property is owned by Bill Moorman, operating as Seattle REO Manager LLC and Chelan Falls Property LLC. According to county records, Moorman purchased the property in 2012 for $435,000.
Chelan County staff issued a mitigated determination of nonsignificance, meaning the developer must comply with certain, extra requirements.
The project is required to conduct soil sampling to determine if the site contains elevated levels of lead and arsenic as the property is believed to have once been an orchard, according to county documents.
At the public hearing last week, the applicant's agent, Dave Dormier, said that the property had been used for cattle and animals rather than an orchard, as far back as he could check in the records.
The hearing examiner kept the soil testing requirement among the conditions of approval as Dormier could not verify past property use, and so ruled to err on the side of caution, according to county documents.
The state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation also commented that the property has a "prehistoric archaeological site located within the subject properties," and that the project area "has a high potential for archaeological resources."
The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation also commented earlier this year deferring judgment to the state department but also stating they were "uneasy with the proposed project," according to the county staff report.
The conditions of approval require the applicant to complete a cultural resource survey prior to any earth-disturbing activities, according to the staff report.
Dormier requested at last week's public hearing that the county only require an "inadvertent discovery plan," meaning that they would follow state-outlined procedure in the event something was discovered during ground disturbing activities.
This plat application was approved by the county back in 2008, and Dormier said a cultural survey had been conducted then which he said thinks didn't find anything.
County staff confirmed that the application had been approved, but had expired and many regulations and requirements have since changed with conditions of approval becoming more "onerous."
The hearing examiner maintained that the cultural survey is still required.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
The 30 up-and-coming community and business leaders selected for The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 Class of 2022 have been busy achieving and exceeding the goals they’ve set for themselves.