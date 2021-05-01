WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee companies — PetHub and Cognition Med — are among the six finalists that will compete live for $200,000 in investment awards at the 2021 Flywheel Investment Conference coming May 20.
The finalists, announced Wednesday, were selected from 50 startups across the state that submitted applications this spring. In addition to pets and patient care covered by the local competitors, the other finalists provide employee development, music options, artisan shoes and products made with material design to prevent infections.
The conference is an annual event that generates exposure and resources for early stage companies by bringing entrepreneurs, investors and community members together. It is organized by the NCW Tech Alliance, formerly known as GWATA, and hosted in partnership with the Flywheel Angel Network, a group of investors interested in supporting long-term economic development in North Central Washington. Investors include a mix of individuals with backgrounds ranging from health care, telecom and agriculture to the broader corporate world.
In addition to the $200,000 in investment awards that will be decided at the conference, the audience’s favorite finalist will win a $5,000 cash prize. A separate $50,000 relocation prize will be offered to the first-place winner if they relocate their company to either Chelan or Douglas counties. In the event the winning company declines or is already locally based, the relocation offer will be extended to the runner up.
The finalists:
Cognition Med LLC, Dr. Gautam Nayak, CEO; WenatcheeCognition Med, founded by Confluence Health cardiologist Dr. Gautam Nayak and Sanjay Khicha, a cardiothoracic surgeon in Wichita, Kansas, has developed a mobile clinical collaboration app, Coltrain, that allows medical providers to provide patient-centered care with any colleague in any system at any time. The company’s goal is to reimagine care collaboration and how care is delivered across the country.
Fuchsia Inc., Afshan Abbas, CEO; Kirkland
Fuchsia makes handcrafted artisan shoes that are comfortable and sustainable while changing the lives of marginalized communities in South Asia. The company produces on-demand shoes incorporating social and eco-consciousness practices in its innovative supply chain.
Iasis Molecular Sciences, David J. Vachon, CEO; SpokaneIasis Molecular Sciences is an advanced materials company developing and commercializing materials science-based solutions to prevent the transmission of infectious pathogens from surfaces. Their primary product development focus targets disposable urological medical devices — a product group where infections are prevalent, expensive and deadly.
Motis, Rick Beaton, CEO; Seattle
Motis Grow is a cloud-based application developed by Motis that reimagines and personalizes the employee development and performance management and creates a high-performance business culture. It is designed for the new hybrid/remote work trends, helping managers to understand, develop and upskill every employee in the organization.
PetHub, Tom Arnold, CEO; Wenatchee
PetHub is a data platform that puts pets at the center for all aspects of their life from the time they’ve joined the family by making it quick, easy and safe to find and use pet’s data — from tracking lost pets to pet medical profiles. PetHub has 700-800 new pets joining the site daily and more than 600 communities using PetHub’s ID tags as their license or rabies tag.
SyncFloor, Kirt Debique, CEO; Seattle
SyncFloor enables businesses of all kinds, including websites, services and apps, to “use music everywhere” by aggregating content from the world’s best independent catalogs and creating a streamlined discovery and licensing experience via its proprietary technology and platform. SyncFloor currently offers two online marketplaces for music discovery.
The Flywheel Conference is planned as a hybrid event this year, bowing to pandemic restrictions, with in-person attendance limited to speakers, presenters and investors. The event will be streamed online from noon to 3:30 p.m. May 20. Online tickets are available at gwata.org.