Bergren Tree Fruits LLC is proposing a planned development on about 43 acres of former pear orchard at 8480 Larson Road, Peshastin. Neighbors filed an appeal in February of the county's environment assessment which will be heard in July.
PESHASTIN — A proposed 200-home development on 43 acres of former Peshastin pear orchard has been stalled by concerns that Chelan County did not fully consider the project’s environmental impacts.
The appeal by Melissa and Nick Rossi says the county did not have enough information to determine the Pine Ridge planned development would not have significant environmental impacts.
As proposed, the Pine Ridge would include a mix of single-family houses, duplexes and townhouses on various-sized lots for moderate- to middle-income homeowners.
The project also includes a new internal road connected to Larson Road.
The Rossis want the county hearing examiner to require an environmental impact statement or to reconsider the state Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) determination after obtaining more information about the site’s cultural resources, traffic impacts, land use conflicts, light pollution and soil.
The Rossis, who live in Snohomish, own almost 19 acres across two parcels next to the proposed development at 8480 Larson Road. They purchased the parcels in April 2019.
The development application was submitted to the county in December 2020 by Dan Beardslee, an agent for the applicant, Bergren Tree Fruits LLC.
The county issued a state Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) “mitigated determination of nonsignificance” on Feb. 3 indicating the project does not have “probable significant adverse impact” and can move forward as long as certain conditions are met.
Those conditions include cleaning up pesticides from when the property was an orchard, ensuring that the soil is not eroded by water and that a cultural survey be conducted unless the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation does not require it.
The state found that the project’s site has a “high potential for archaeological resources,” according to the county’s SEPA determination.
The project’s application was originally scheduled for a public hearing on Feb. 16, but county Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp postponed the proceedings to address the appeal of the environmental determination, which was filed the day before.
The hearing on the appeal is scheduled for July 8.
