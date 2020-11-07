Adelae Winters, 33
Wealth Care Specialist
Cordell, Neher & Company PLLC and CNC Financial Group LLC
A 2005 graduate of Wenatchee High School, Adelae Winters went on to attend Wenatchee Valley College and Washington State University before returning to the Valley.
After a number of years working with a local small business she was ready for a change of pace. She started working at CNC Financial Group, a division of Wenatchee-based Cordell, Neher & Company, in 2014 as an administrative assistant. Two years later, after passing the Series 7 Securities Representative and the Series 66 State Law exams, she became a Wealth Management Specialist with the goal of transitioning soon to a full-time financial planner.
CNC Financial Group offers tax-efficient, holistic financial planning. Winters said she has seen first-hand the impact this style of financial planning can make for individuals and businesses alike. She is aware of the trust placed in financial professionals and considers it a privilege to assist during some of life’s biggest transitions.
She and her husband Nick Winters met while attending Wenatchee High School and are the parents of Madalyn, 3, and Isaac, 3 months. In addition to busy careers and parenthood they enjoy mountain biking, skiing and travelling together.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of having the courage back in 2014 to make leaps outside of my comfort zone financially, socially and experientially in an effort to create in myself a professional woman. Doing so while raising babies is no small feat as any mother knows, and requires a steadfast belief in the work I am doing to better my community and help others.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I am inspired by my colleagues within the firm who have developed and uphold a high level of expertise, compassion and care for their clientele. I’m lucky to work alongside some brilliant minds and enjoy learning from them and working toward a common goal of assisting our clients through both the brightest and darkest moments in their lives.
I am inspired by my husband’s work ethic and steadfastness and I enjoy working alongside him to develop the most meaningful and dynamic lifestyle that we can for our children.
I am inspired by my mom who chose to primarily stay home to raise her children and only work odd-jobs when my siblings and I were small. To this day, she works in a job that most would not love but she does it with delight and brings joy to those around her. I aspire to bring this same positive attitude and strong work ethic to my job each day.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff