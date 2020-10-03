Amanda Vargas, 34
Supply chain analyst and special projects, Stemilt
Amanda Vargas, an Eastmont alum, started working for Stemilt Growers in 2007 as a night shift apple sorter while attending Wenatchee Valley College. She continued working there after earning her associate degree.
“In my first couple of years I held several different roles on the packing lines and then transferred to the shipping department. I was intrigued by the produce industry and realized there was opportunity to learn and grow within the company,” she said.
In 2012, she became an inventory supervisor, discovering a knack for developing strategies and problem solving, challenged by the need to plan inventory storage logistics. A couple years later, she was named a logistics specialist, focusing on special projects in the distribution department, including training. She was selected to help design Stemilt’s Fresh Cube Distribution Center in 2016 and then offered an IT job as junior functional analyst before moving to her current position in January 2019 as supply chain analyst, helping manage inventory on a global level and leading special projects.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: My biggest point of pride is my contribution in developing Stemilt Grower’s Distribution Center, now known as the Fresh Cube. It is an honor to have been recognized as someone with enough knowledge and experience to weigh in on such important decisions.
As the project progressed, I was asked to work alongside the IT department full time. As part of the project team, I worked with consultants, vendors and experts in logistics operations under strict timelines. We spent countless hours scoping, designing, testing, troubleshooting and training. My focus was on the design and functionality of the warehouse management system, along with daily operational processes for all departments in the distribution center. We successfully opened the Fresh Cube in the spring 2018. Being involved from the ground up was truly rewarding. Two years later, we are still improving and discovering our capabilities.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I am inspired and motivated by setting examples and, at times, defying the odds. I am goal-oriented in all aspects of my life and thrive on learning and challenges. I love showing what strong work ethic and initiative can accomplish. My mentors and my desire to be a successful female role model are my inspirations.
At Stemilt Growers I have had the pleasure to work for and alongside many people with incredible minds. Paul Esvelt, FirstFruits Farms director of operations, was my first mentor. He saw potential in me and helped launch my career. At Stemilt Growers, Dennis Howell, director of planning; Darcey Dahl, senior functional analyst; and Todd George, vice president of production, have been greatly influential to me. They continuously teach, inspire and challenge me to take my career to the next level.
Throughout my years at Stemilt, I have found myself in roles that are not traditionally held by women. The agriculture industry, Information Technology and business leadership roles in general are largely occupied by men. Reading about women such as Frieda Caplan, the first female in the U.S. to own and run a produce company, inspires me. Dahl has been a strong role model for me as a revered woman in IT.
Setting goals and surpassing expectations motivates me to be an example for young women and girls, such as my own daughter.