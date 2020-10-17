Brandt Cappell, 34
Senior legislative assistant, Washington State House of Representatives
After graduating from Wenatchee Valley College, Brandt Cappell went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in natural resource policy, with a minor in political science, from Washington State University.
He started working as the legislative assistant for then-12th District Rep. Cary Condotta in 2011 and continued until Condotta retired from office in 2019. Cappell then continued in the same post for newly elected Rep. Keith Goehner.
This spring, Cappell entered the political fray in his own right, competing for an open seat on the Chelan County Commission. He narrowly missed earning a spot on the November ballot, but found himself in a position to help the community as COVID-19 turned everything upside down.
“About 20 minutes after I announced publicly I was running for Chelan County Commissioner, the media broke the news that restaurants were shutting down,” he said, which changed his whole campaign plan. “During the following weeks, I used my campaign platform to help folks find ways to help serve our community’s needs. I am so proud of how the communities of our area responded to the call for action.”
He and his wife, Brittney, have a daughter, Savannah. When he’s not working, he is involved in his church’s leadership team and enjoys fishing and camping with friends and family.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: Professionally, I am proud to have served two members of the Washington State Legislature that represent Chelan and Douglas counties for the past 10 years.
A legislative office is usually the place of last resort for folks who feel wronged by their government. While I can’t solve every problem that is brought to me, I work very hard to find the best solution possible for our citizens. Working to help make positive changes to our government is very rewarding.
Personally, I am proud to have a family who supports my career and endeavors. I know that without their support and help I would not have found the success I have so far in my life.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Fatherhood sure changes one’s outlook on life. My daughter inspires me to find success in my life and career. I want her to look back and see that her father worked hard to serve his community and citizens and did as much as he could to make his home a better place to live and work in.