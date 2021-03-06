Cristina Escalera, 30
Assistant branch manager, Wenatchee Numerica Credit Union
Cristina Escalera, a member of Eastmont High School’s Class of 2008, focused on starting a family before jumping into a career and continuing her education.
She was hired as a teller at Numerica Credit Union in 2013, then promoted to lobby manager a few years later. She then transitioned into the role of financial service representative, which includes opening new accounts, helping with member account issues, including identifying fraud, and working on helping members with loans. In 2020, before her 30th birthday, she was named assistant branch manager at the Wenatchee branch.
Her success, according to her supervisors, comes from her dedication, problem-solving skills and can-do attitude. They also note that she takes time to encourage others along the way — and set her own personal goals.
She enrolled at Wenatchee Valley College in 2016 and, while working full-time, raising her young family and supporting her husband’s startup business, she completed her associate degree, graduating in June 2017.
She has gone on to participate in the Wenatchee Valley Chamber Leadership Group, serve as a Numerica mentor and is a member of Numerica’s Hispanic Committee.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: My biggest accomplishment in education would be finishing my AAS degree at Wenatchee Valley College while having my two daughters and a full-time job.
That is also what I am most proud of since I had given up on going back to school all together, so obtaining that degree was a big accomplishment. I did it to show myself that it can be done and be a big role model for my girls.
Being promoted to assistant branch manager before turning 30 is also a big accomplishment for me.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Many individuals inspire me. The biggest inspiration would have to be family.
My parents came here from Mexico with nothing in the hopes of improving themselves and to give me and my sisters the opportunity to be something.
The next most important is my husband, Gerardo, who supports me in everything and is always wanting the best for me and our family, and my daughters, Yoselin and Geraldine. I want them to be proud of me and have an example to follow!
Also, a big mentor that I have had in my career at Numerica has been Sharon, my manager. She has seen big potential in me and supported me all this time. She has also encouraged me to be a leader in our community.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff