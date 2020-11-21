Devin Lau, 32
Assistant manager, Stan’s Merry Mart
Devin Lau graduated from Eastmont High School in 2006 and in 2009 went on to work at Stan’s Merry Mart, a job that has turned into a career. She has worked her way up from footwear associate to assistant manager, all while raising a family at home. Her dedication, hard work and loyalty through the years, including the extra hours she put in during the pandemic, prompted her employers to nominate her a member of the Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 Class of 2020.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am very proud of my journey at Stan's Merry Mart. I have worked at Stan's Merry Mart since July 2009. I had always wanted to be a part of a company that made a difference. About my fourth year at Stan's Merry Mart I realized it was right in front of me. I became a supervisor in June 2016. I became the assistant manager in March 2018.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I owe a lot to my parents for my work ethic. They taught me that you show up to work and you give 100% every day.
I have Brandon Wright, the president of Stan's Merry Mart to thank for my inner drive to be a leader.