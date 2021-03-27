Ellyn Freed, 30
Partner, Forte Architects
Ellyn Freed, Wenatchee High School Class of 2008 valedictorian, went on to get her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Washington in 2012.
She completed a facilities/design internship at Confluence Health, which included designing and coordinating various projects and remodels. She then worked in New York for the next five years. As a young architectural designer, she was able to work on an array of projects, from converting a historic Brownstone into a women’s health center to designing and managing the build and fit-out of more than 400,000 square feet (in 23 buildings and 71 floors) of commercial workplace space.
She returned to Wenatchee in 2018 and joined Forte Architects, becoming a partner in the firm in May 2020.
In her spare time, Freed is an avid skier, biker, hiker and dog owner.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: After making the move back to my hometown from New York, I wanted to integrate myself as a champion of progressive and inclusive architecture in the community. I try to stay innovative and flexible, staying on top of my design and technical skills, keeping them wide ranging — from feasibility studies to marketing material to construction documents and design direction.
I hope that my passion for this industry and my community shine through and continue to drive my career forward.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I have always felt like my greatest inspirations for success have come from outside of the architecture and design sector. It’s the diversity of thought and process that keeps life interesting and always keeps us learning and curious for what’s around the next corner. In fact, my aspirations for success have fundamentally been derived out of my desire for the continued growth and progress of my community here in North Central Washington.
My ultimate goal is to add to the well-being and happiness of the people, animals and special environment around us in North Central Washington. I feel extremely lucky to call this area home. It is what inspires me to work hard and dedicate myself to my field.
— Nevonne McDaniels,
World staff