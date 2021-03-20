Gustavo Gomez, 30
Electrical engineer, Chelan County PUD
Raised in Entiat and Malaga, Gustavo Gomez graduated summa cum laude in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Washington State University, the first member of his family to finish college. He later passed his Professional Engineer license exam on the first try.
After completing an internship at the Chelan County PUD, he was hired full-time, working first as a project engineer on spillway control upgrades, gantry and bridge crane upgrades, generator repairs and rewinds, generator and governor control upgrades, generator testing and more. He is now working as a plant engineer, with duties that include helping maintain generators, transformers and other equipment, and maintaining processes that meet regulatory standards.
His willingness and ability to master the complexities of hydropower operations earned accolades from his supervisors.
“Gustavo proves he can learn new specialties of expertise at hydropower projects quickly,” they said in nominating him for 30 Under 35. “You put a project in front of him, and he not only learns what he needs academically, he gets it done operationally.”
In addition to his work at the power plants, Gomez also mentors high school students on “a day in the life of a hydropower engineer” and has helped with math competitions at elementary schools.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of becoming a capable and trusted engineer. When I started my employment, it seemed impossible to understand the many moving pieces involved in simply completing a project or task. Now I am able to complete projects and provide engineering support for most electrical issues that arise at the hydroelectric dams. It is rewarding to be trusted as one of the few plant engineers supporting the generation equipment at Chelan County PUD because our generators are some of our largest assets and they are unique in their designs.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I am inspired by a lot of different people. My mom and my wife are both great inspirations.
My mom’s positive outlook and work ethic have proven time and again that it is possible to create positive change regardless of the situation. She inspires me to always be developing and working toward my goals.
My wife is always understanding, patient and diligently working to pursue her passions. She has taught me that helping yourself can be just as important as helping others, and that to succeed you must also find passion and purpose.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff