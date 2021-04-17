Isabel Bedolla, 26
Child and Family therapist, Children’s Home Society of Washington
After graduating from Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2016, Isabel Bedolla returned to the Wenatchee Valley to start her career, going on to complete her master’s degree in clinical counseling from Bellevue University in November 2020.
She worked for four years as a victim advocate at SAGE, a nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child victims of violence.
She was one of the first and only bilingual forensic interviewers, building bridges in the community by creating partnerships with populations that traditionally have had no visibility or access to services due to limited mobility. She also served on the executive board in organizing SAGE’s fundraising gala, “Enchanted Evening,” that helps the organization continue its free services and to help fund unmet client needs.
As part of her master’s program, she completed a clinical internship at Children’s Home Society of Washington last year with the goal of becoming a licensed mental health counselor, one of only 5.5% of psychologists nationally who can provide mental health care services in Spanish. She is now working at Children’s Home Society of Washington as a child and family therapist.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: During my time with SAGE, the biggest accomplishments were always related to my clients. I was in a special position where I got to see someone at their most vulnerable spot in their life and then see them flourish with time and patience. I got the opportunity to work with different populations and different age groups, which challenged me to learn new ways on how to offer services to each individual client.
I am ultimately proud of the community that I serve, which is the Wenatchee Valley. I have been asked on multiple occasions why I do not broaden my horizons and move out of the valley. Working with the community here has given me a chance to see that there is continued opportunity here to make our community stronger.
While mental health does not carry the same stigma it did a few years back, it does still have some misconceptions. I want to make a change within this profession and allow others to have the opportunity to have access to mental health.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Success is something that was taught to me at an early age. My dad always told me that if I wanted to achieve something in my life, whatever it may be, that I needed to put the time and energy toward it. What continues to inspire me to be successful is for other children and youth to see that they are capable of being successful as well.
Being Hispanic, I hope that I can motivate and incite a spark of hope that others can get to this stage in their life as well and pursue their dreams of their own.
Through my work as an advocate, I worked with many youth and young adults and I would get calls from them after services had been terminated just for them to let me know that they have chosen to pursue higher education or trade school. It was a constant reminder that some people do not have anyone who believes that they are capable of achieving bigger things in their life, to be able to be that spark of hope meant everything to me.
I want to see more diversity in all work professions because that gives the ability for children to see themselves in others and think to themselves, “that could be me one day.”
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff