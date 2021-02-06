Ivan Valdovinos, 28
TRIO Student Support Services director, Wenatchee Valley College
Ivan Valdovinos grew up in Soap Lake and went on to graduate from Washington State University in 2015. There he earned dual bachelor’s degrees, one in English and the other in foreign languages and cultures. He followed that by getting his state teaching certificate. In 2016, he added a master’s degree in education from Harvard Graduate School, where he focused on Latino family engagement, higher education policy and men of color in higher education.
His connection to Harvard had started earlier. In 2014, he was one of 18 students from across the nation selected to participate in the Summer Research Institute. After completing a research study titled “The Educational Barriers and Coping Strategies of Latino Male Undergraduates,” he presented his findings at the National Conference for Undergraduate Research in 2015 that was hosted by Harvard University. He was then selected as a fellow for the American Educational Research Association (AERA) Undergraduate Student Education Research Training Program, which included attending workshops in Chicago, Illinois, focused on education research.
He has since put his education to use as director of Wenatchee Valley College’s TRIO Student Support Services Program, where he manages a five-year $1.1 million federal grant, serving 140 students a year at the Wenatchee and Omak campuses. The program is designed to help first-generation students, low-income students and students with disabilities persist, graduate and transfer to four-year universities.
He also volunteers for the Wenatchee High School College Mentor Program, which led him to receive the 2019 Wenatchee Learns Connect’s “Most Fearless Mentor” award.
In fall 2020, he started his doctorate program through the University of California San Diego, focused on transforming education in a diverse society.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: Growing up in Soap Lake, a rural, working-class town in Eastern Washington, placed me in a location with limited and scarce academic resources. In high school, I did not have access to counselors or teachers who could help with the college planning process. I was left to navigate the American higher education system on my own.
I had no other option but to rely on the “How to Get into College” wikiHow page I printed to get me, a first-generation, low-income student, to college. Given this situation and the many barriers I faced as a marginalized and underrepresented college student at a predominately white institution, I am most proud of graduating with dual bachelor degrees, debt free.
I am also proud of being the first person in my family to obtain an undergraduate and graduate degree.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: When I was 4 years old, my parents made a decision that would change my life forever: they decided to emigrate from Mexico to the United States.
I grew up watching their lives pass by as migrant farm workers, breaking their backs year long, regardless of the weather, to make ends meet for our family. Still, it was not enough to raise my family out of poverty. Their sacrifices allowed me to focus on my education and they inspired me to pursue a career in the education sector.
My career goal is to become a transformative leader in research-driven education reform. I want to change the lives and shape the futures of marginalized and underrepresented students in rural communities.
As the director of the TRIO Student Support Services Program, I have the privilege of working with incredible students who have overcome structural barriers, especially those rooted in immigration policy, that have prevented them from reaching their educational goals.
Those students stories of persistence and grit inspire me to advocate for their needs and on their behalf.
