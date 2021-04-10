John Donaghy, 32
Director of engineering, Confluence Health
John Donaghy, who graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2007, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in business administration in 2017 from Western Governors University. By then he was working for Confluence Health. He started there in 2013, and has led both clinical and non-clinical departments, earning a reputation for his customer service skills and his ability to solve complex problems.
In his current role as engineering director he oversees Confluence Health’s facilities and operations across four counties. He also leads the Environmental Services and Occupational Medicine teams.
Outside of work, he serves the community as a member of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center Board of Directors, a member of the WestSide High School Senior Mentor program and as a leader as an Elder’s Quorum President for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: Serving others brings me the greatest joy in and outside of work.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: As a child, I learned from my parents that hard work and genuine service are powerful tools to find true success and lift others along the way. These principles and their examples have been the cornerstone to my motivation, which has now expanded to my own growing family, my more recent motivators.
I have two sons and a daughter whose lives I want to enrich and inspire. Providing experiences for them to learn, grow and develop inspires me to live, work and teach them in a way that fosters their growth and happiness. However, it’s really important to note that I am not doing this alone and would not be where I am today without the support of my wife and most importantly my faith.
— Nevonne McDaniels,
World staff