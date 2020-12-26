John Wasniewski, 33
Energy analyst, Chelan County PUD
John Wasniewski has been an energy analyst for Chelan County PUD since the summer of 2017. His primary responsibility is to manage the yearly draft and fill of the Lake Chelan reservoir — a complex system that balances power generation needs with environmental, biological, recreational and regulatory compliance.
His coworkers describe him as “conscientious” — working diligently to find a need and fill it, no matter whether it’s small, large or highly technical. And, according to reports, he does it with a smile on his face.
Wasniewski graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2011, with a degree in systems management from the Department of Systems Engineering, receiving the General Donald R. Keith Memorial Award as the top graduate.
While at West Point, he also played Division 1 football for Army (“Beat Navy!”).
After graduation, he served as an officer for more than five years, which included duty stations in Vilseck, Germany; Panjwai, Afghanistan; and Fort Lewis, Washington. He switched to the private sector in 2016, moving to Wenatchee, where his wife was born and raised. He is currently working on his master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Washington State University. His anticipated graduation is next fall. He and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed their first child in July.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: If I was able to be a positive influence and make a difference in some of my soldiers’ lives, that is what I would be most proud of.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I find inspiration from my family as I have always admired them, their success, and the way they treat others.
I have also held myself to a high standard and tried to do my best in everything I do. As I have had success, that standard has only become higher.
— Nevonne McDaniels,
World staff