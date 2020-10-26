Kodi Jo Jaspers, 33
Beaver-powered restoration program manager, Trout Unlimited
Wolves, antelope, beavers and bears.
Kodi Jo Jaspers, whose family has been in the Wenatchee Valley for three generations and who grew up hiking, hunting, fishing and horseback riding, has turned a love of nature into a career.
A 2005 graduate of Wenatchee High School, she served as a 2005-2006 Washington State FFA officer traveling the state to engage youth in leadership development. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in wildlife ecology from Washington State University. She also supported tree fruit and entomology research while working for the WSU Tree Fruit Research Center in Wenatchee.
She was hired in 2011 as a wildlife biologist for the Colville Confederated Tribes, working for almost six years managing non-game wildlife research, conservation and restoration.
“I was part of the team to trap and collar the first gray wolf on the Colville Reservation, as well as the team to relocate and reestablish pronghorn antelope to their historical lands,” she said. “Through this position I had the opportunity to participate in many experiences I am beyond honored to have contributed to.”
In 2017, she moved to Denver, Colorado, to pursue her master’s degree through the Denver Zoo and Ohio’s Miami University. The program took her to Thailand to study wildlife outreach and community-based conservation, which culminated in a project focused on lead-ammunition impacts to raptor species.
She has been featured on a woman’s hunting podcast and published an article about her experience with lead-based ammunition and its impacts to wildlife.
After graduating with a master’s in biology, she worked as the community conservation liaison for Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, spending close to a year working to support and manage the “Coexisting with Carnivores” and “Seattle Urban Carnivore” projects for the zoo, all about coyotes, racoons and bobcats.
She found her way back to the Wenatchee Valley in May, taking a job with Trout Unlimited as the beaver-powered restoration program manager.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: After all these years and all these adventures, I am most proud of the fact that as of May 2020, I have found my way back to the Wenatchee Valley, in a role that allows me to support conservation. I now work as the beaver-powered restoration program manager for Trout Unlimited. I am proud of the fact that I am now in a role that allows me to make a difference in the place I’ve always called home, in the place that ignited my passion for wildlife and the great outdoors. I am honored to be given the opportunity to take the Trout Unlimited beaver project and shape it into something that will help restore and conserve our natural world for generations to come.
Now that I am back in the valley, I am also eager to support the local high school FFA chapters and get involved with the outdoor community. I enjoy being involved in the community and am excited to be settling down in a place where I can increase my involvement and support.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My family has always been my number one inspiration, their unwavering support and love have always been a driving force in my life.
As I grow in my career and see more of our world, the next generation inspires me as well. The work that I do in conservation stems almost entirely from the fact that I want generations after me to be able to lose themselves in the high country or listen to a bird sing or witness any number of awes the natural world provides. I am inspired by the passion and drive the next generation has and this will continue to fuel my work in conservation for years to come.