Marcela Covarrubias, 33
Employment engagement coordinator, Stemilt
Marcela Covarrubias is a self described Wenatcheetonian, born and raised in Wenatchee. She graduated from Wenatchee HIgh School and earned an associate degree from Wenatchee Valley College before transferring to Central Washington University to complete her bachelor’s degree in biology.
She has worked for Stemilt for the past 14 years, starting on the production lines and eventually moving to the human resources department, helping educate and assist employees with their company benefits.
She currently serves as the employee engagement coordinator where she leads a culture, training and development program called Cultivando Excelencia / Nurture Greatness. She helped introduce Employee of the Month, Team of the Quarter, High 5 and other company-wide employee rewards and recognition programs. She is currently taking on the task of helping various Stemilt areas become certified with the Equitable Food Initiative program.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: One of the accomplishments I am most proud of would have to be graduating with my bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University. As a first-generation college student, I was fortunate to have a supportive group of family, friends, and mentors who continually inspired me to work towards my goals.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I have a group of people who inspire me to be successful, but those who have had the biggest impact on me, and continue to do so, are, hands down, my parents. ¡Son unos luchones!
Thanks to them, I have learned that you must venture out of your comfort zone in order to grow and when life gets you down, you can always count on God to help you get up.
Due to their determination to live with faith, integrity and purpose, they inspire me to work toward becoming a better person.
Being able to say that I completed an honest day’s work is the definition of success that my parents have bestowed upon me.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff