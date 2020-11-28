Nate Drescher, 32
Assistant controller, Goodfellow Bros.
Wenatchee Valley native Nate Drescher graduated from Eastmont High School in 2006 and continued his education at Central Washington University, earning a double major in accounting and business administration.
His plan had always been to return home, so after graduating in 2011, he and his future wife returned home to begin their careers. He started in the accounting department at Stemilt Growers, then moved to Linder & Goetz P.S., a public accounting firm and, in 2014 moved to Cordell, Neher & Company.
In 2017, he accepted his current position as assistant controller at Goodfellow Bros. where he assists in overseeing an accounting department of 13 who work out of the corporate office in downtown Wenatchee. The corporate accounting department manages the finance and accounting for offices in Washington, Oregon, California and each of the Hawaiian Islands.
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: In 2018, our corporate office held our first charity golf tournament for Chelan and Douglas CASA. In 2019 we held our second charity tournament — for the Children’s Home Society of Washington. Thanks to the support from our community and the Goodfellow family, we were able to provide these organizations with more than $178,000! Working on the golf tournament with my team was the most satisfying and my proudest moment. I look forward to many more years with GBI and many more charity golf tournaments.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: It’s cheesy, but my inspiration has always been my dad. My dad is one of the hardest working individuals you will meet. He has been a delivery driver for UPS for 31 years. What inspires me about him is his dedication to provide for his family.
No matter if it was snowing out and he needed to shovel a walkway to the bus stop for my sister and I, or it was a record-breaking heatwave, my dad was always cheerful and ready for the day. I thought often growing up how much pride he took in his job, no matter how uncomfortable it might be. It took me years to realize, it wasn’t the job that made him cheerful, it was that he had an opportunity to provide for his family. Regardless of what the week brought his way, the weekends were crammed with family activities that wouldn’t have been possible had he not worked through the heat, snow, rain and wind.
He stressed to my sister and I often to go further in our education, so we don’t have to do the type of work he does still 31 years later. I often think how lucky I was to have a father push me to be more, to put in the effort so my family can have more. As a father myself, I now understand, we all push our children to be better than we are, to learn from our mistakes so they might not have to suffer the pain we did.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff